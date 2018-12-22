 »   »   »  KGF Box Office: After A Decent Start, The Film Set To Create A Bahubali Like Phenomena In This Area?

KGF's Release

KGF has made a release in the theatres across Kerala. The film has been brought to the theatres by UGM. Going by the reports, the film made a release in above 50 screens across Kerala. More importantly, the film has made its presence felt amidst the flurry of the Malayalam movie releases

Opening Day Collections & Reports

There were a whole lot of releases yesterday and KGF's collections in Kerala is expected to have been decent even though not massive. Let us wait for an update regarding the collections of the movie.

The Positive Reports

Importantly, the Malayalam film audiences who have watched the movie on the very first day of its release have been showering praises on the movie. Among the other language releases, it is KGF that has grabbed the attention of the audiences.

The Weekend

As a result, the interest on KGF has steadily increased with the tickets for the weekend getting sold out at a fast pace. The booking status for the movie in the city centres and the multiplexes are heavily promising. We definitely can expect an increase in the number of shows of the movie.

A Baahubali Like Phenomena?

Baahubali is by far the most successful other language movie in Kerala. The first part of the movie picked up heavily after the heavy word of mouth with an increase in the number of shows in the later days. Well, KGF has already got such a platform and let's see whether the movie will recreate such a phenomena.