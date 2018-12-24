 »   »   »  KGF Box Office Collections (3 Days): Yash’s Film Has A Rocking First Weekend

3 Days’ Box Office Collections

KGF showed solid improvement at the box office on Sunday and raked in a fairly good amount of money. As per the latest reports, its 3-day Worldwide gross stands at Rs 44 Crore. This is quite a remarkable figure considering that it released alongside the Bollywood biggie Zero and the Tamil film Maari 2.

The King Of Karnataka!

Not surprisingly, KGF is the top choice of the movie buffs in Karnataka. Its collections stand at around Rs 22 Crore. The Prashanth Neel directorial has also done well in the Telugu states and Tamil Nadu. In fact, the screen count has been tripled in Tamil Nadu.

Picks Up In The Hindi Belt

KGF has also picked up big time in the Hindi belt after opening on a low note. Its rise can be attributed to the lacklustre response to Zero. The Hindi version is backed by Farhan Akhtar and this has worked wonders for it.

The WOM Is Heathy

The general feeling is that KGF has a few flaws but makes for a compelling watch nonetheless. Yash has received rave reviews for pulling off the challenging role with effortless ease. Similarly, the director has been lauded for his dedication to the craft. As such, the WOM is healthy and this has helped KGF emerge as the top choice of the movie buffs.

The Road Ahead...

KGF is likely benefit in a big way because of the Christmas holiday. Its collections should rise even more. Given Yash's popularity, it is unlikely to have any problems in Karnataka. However, the Hindi version might face some issues when Simmba hits the screens on December 28, 2018.