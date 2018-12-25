 »   »   »  KGF Box Office Collections (4 Days): Yash’s Film Remains Unstoppable

Passes The Monday Test

According to the latest reports, KGF passed the Monday test with flying colours and continued its dream run. In four days, it has managed to collect nearly Rs 59 Crore at the domestic BO and remain the top choice of the fans. Not surprisingly, the lion's share of the collections has come from Karnataka.

KGF Mania Grips TN

KGF has also emerged as the top choice of the fans in Tamil Nadu. Its screen count has been tripled and this indicates that it is in much demand. The mixed response to the Kollywood biggie Maari 2 has benefited KGF in a big way.

KGF Beats Zero?

KGF has also managed to hold its own in the Hindi belt. The film opened on a weak note but picked up time on Saturday (December 22, 2018). Its growth can be attributed to the under-whelming performance of SRK's Zero.

The Healthy WOM Does The Trick!

The general feeling is that KGF is a good film and it has done full justice to Yash's abilities as an actor. Most critics have also pointed out that the ‘Rocking Star' has pulled off the challenging role like a boss. As such, the WOM is above-average and this seems to have helped KGF remain strong on the first Monday.

The Road Ahead...

KGF is likely to grow even further on December 25, 2018 and rake in the moolah. While the Kannada version is unlikely to face any competition in the coming days, the Hindi version might slow down once Simmba hits the screens on December 28, 2018.