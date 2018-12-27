 »   »   »  KGF Box Office Collections (6 Days): The Yash Starrer Is On A Roll!

KGF Mania Reigns Supreme

According to a leading website, KGF has collected over Rs 85 Crore at the domestic BO so far. It has also crossed the Rs 100 Crore-mark at the global box office and created history. The film is doing well in not just Karnataka but also the Telugu states. The Hindi version too has picked up big time

KGF Crushes The Competition

KGF was one of the three big films that hit the screen s on December 21, 2018. A few days down the line, it has emerged as a clear winner. Maari 2 has not lived up to the expectations and turned out to be a bad sequel. Similarly, Zero has turned out to be a disappointment. The less than ideal response to these films has helped KGF big time.

The WOM Is Healthy

The general feeling is that KGF is a well-made film that manages to entertain the fans and leave them asking for more. Most critics have also pointed out that Yash is the heart and soul of KGF and he has delivered a compelling performance. All in all, the WOM is quite positive and this seems to have worked wonders for KGF.

The Road Ahead...

KGF is likely to remain the top pick of fans in Karnataka in the coming days and rake in the moolah. However, the Hindi version might slow down when Simmba hits the screens on December 28, 2018. Either way, KGF can truly be called the pride of Sandalwood. Enough said!