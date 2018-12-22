 »   »   »  KGF Box Office Collections (Day 1): Yash Mania Grips Karnataka Like Never Before

Day 1 Collections

As per the early reports, KGF mania has completely gripped Karnataka. According to reports, there were nearly 95 early morning shows in Bengaluru which started before 8:30 AM. Moreover, over 500 shows witnessed nearly 95 per cent occupancy. The Day 1 collections at the Bengaluru box office are likely to be around Rs 4 Crore.

The Collections Could Have Been Even Better

KGF hit the screens alongside the Bollywood biggie Zero and the Tamil film Maari 2. Several other films also released on Friday. Needless to say, this has affected the collections of KGF. The film would have done even better had it secured a solo release.

The WOM Is Decent

The general feeling is that KGF is a solid film that bears testimony to Yash's abilities as an actor. The screenplay has been praised and many have stated that it does a good job of establishing the lead character. However, at the same time, some critics have said that the film could have been better. As such, the WOM is mixed and this might prove to be a hindrance at some point

The Way Ahead...

Despite facing stiff competition at the BO, KGF is likely to emerge as the top choice of the fans in Karnataka. Yash is popular star and Neel is regarded as a film-maker who has a bright future. As such, KGF is likely to appeal to the class as well as the mass audience. In other words, its first weekend is going to be monstrous.