 »   »   »  KGF Box Office Collections (Day 1): Yash Mania Grips Karnataka Like Never Before

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- In Today’s World Of Cyber Terror, Why Is 'Snoop Order' On Computers The Need Of The Hour?
-
- Zero Movie Review: Shahrukh Khan As Bauua Singh Stands Tall And Paints The Sky With Heartfelt Emotions
- 10 Best Mid-Range Smartphones Of 2018
- Flashback 2018 — Top Test Innings By India Batsmen
- A Maruti Hybrid Car To Launch In 2020? — Here’s What You Should Know!
- Claustrophobia: Types, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment
- How Is Home Loan Application In Spouse's Name Beneficial?
- To Ambasamudram — A Picturesque Town Huddled In The Western Ghats Of Tamil Nadu
As far as the fans of Kannada cinema are concerned, Yash is a name that needs little to no introduction. Fondly called the 'Rocking Star', this heartthrob enjoys an enviable fan following because of his macho looks, bindass attitude and down-to-earth nature. The self-made star has starred in quite a few big films and this has worked wonders for his career. At present, he is in the limelight courtesy his latest release KGF.
The Prashanth Neel-helmed film hit the screens yesterday ( December 21, 2018) and it seems to have taken a terrific start at the box office. Here is the complete report.
Day 1 Collections
As per the early reports, KGF mania has completely gripped Karnataka. According to reports, there were nearly 95 early morning shows in Bengaluru which started before 8:30 AM. Moreover, over 500 shows witnessed nearly 95 per cent occupancy. The Day 1 collections at the Bengaluru box office are likely to be around Rs 4 Crore.
The Collections Could Have Been Even Better
KGF hit the screens alongside the Bollywood biggie Zero and the Tamil film Maari 2. Several other films also released on Friday. Needless to say, this has affected the collections of KGF. The film would have done even better had it secured a solo release.
The WOM Is Decent
The general feeling is that KGF is a solid film that bears testimony to Yash's abilities as an actor. The screenplay has been praised and many have stated that it does a good job of establishing the lead character. However, at the same time, some critics have said that the film could have been better. As such, the WOM is mixed and this might prove to be a hindrance at some point
The Way Ahead...
Despite facing stiff competition at the BO, KGF is likely to emerge as the top choice of the fans in Karnataka. Yash is popular star and Neel is regarded as a film-maker who has a bright future. As such, KGF is likely to appeal to the class as well as the mass audience. In other words, its first weekend is going to be monstrous.
Most Read: KGF Twitter Review: This Yash Starrer Is Worth A Watch