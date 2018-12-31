 »   »   »  KGF Box Office Collections (Day 10): The Yash Starrer Has A ‘Rocking’ Second Weekend

KGF Reigns Supreme

According to the latest reports, KGF had a terrific second weekend and raked in big moolah at the US box office. It collected nearly USD 34, 237 on Friday(December 28, 2018) before showing a good jump on Saturday(December 29, 2018) and the next day. Its total collections over the 3-day weekend stand at USD 128,133.

KGF Mania Grips India

KGF has done well in India as well. It is the undisputed king of the Karnataka box office. Similarly, it has done exceptionally well in the AP/TS belt. Its collections are quite solid in the Hindi belt as well. It has held its own despite competition from Simbba and Zero. However, the collections are a bit on the lower side in Tamil Nadu

The WOM Is Healthy.

The consensus is that KGF is a pretty solid film and it has given Yash the ideal platform to showcase his abilities as an actor. Most critics have also pointed out that the ‘Rocking Star' has pulled off the challenging role with ease and won several hearts. The healthy WOM has worked wonders for KGF.

The Way Ahead...

KGF is all set to remain the top choice of the fans in Karnataka in the coming days. However, the film is likely to slow down in the Telugu states once the Sankranthi releases Vinaya Vidheya Rama and NTR Kathanayakudu hit the screens. Either way, it has has emerged as a monster hit and the pride of Kannada cinema