 »   »   »  KGF Box Office Collections (Day 10): The Yash Starrer Has A ‘Rocking’ Second Weekend

Day 10 Collections

KGF remained unstoppable at the US box office over its second weekend and collected nearly USD 128,133. It did well on Friday (December 28, 2018) and showed some exceptional growth the next day. Its collections for Saturday stand at USD 58,896. Similarly, early estimates suggest that it raked in nearly USD 35,000 on Sunday (December 30, 2018).

KGF Strikes Gold In India

The film is doing well in India as well. Its performance in Karnataka is phenomenal. Similarly, it has managed to hold its own in the Hindi belt despite facing competition from Zero and Simmba. However, KGF has under-performed a bit in Tamil Nadu.

KGF Impresses The Critics

The consensus is that KGF is a pretty solid film and it has given Yash a terrific platform to showcase his abilities as an actor. Most critics have also pointed out that the young sensation has pulled off the difficult role with relative ease. As such, the WOM is quite good and this seems to have helped KGF emerge as a winner.

The Way Ahead...

KGF is set to remain the king of the Karnataka box office in the coming days. However, it is likely to slow down in the US and in the Teugu states once the big Sankranthi releases Vinaya Vidheya Rama and NTR: Kathanayakudu hit the screens. Similarly, Viswasam and Petta should halt it in Tamil Nadu.