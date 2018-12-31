 »   »   »  KGF Box Office Collections (Day 10): The Yash Starrer Has A ‘Rocking’ Second Weekend

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Yash is arguably, one of the most popular and charismatic young stars in the Kannada film industry today. Sandalwood's resident 'Rocking Star' enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his youthful looks, dashing personality and bindass nature. Over the years, he has delivered compelling performances in popular movies such as Moodalasala and Gajakesari and this has helped him find a firm foothold in the industry. At present, he is in the limelight thanks to his latest release KGF.
The film hit the screens on December 21, 2018 and opened to a good response at the box office. 10 days after, it is still the king of the box office. Here is the complete report.
Day 10 Collections
KGF remained unstoppable at the US box office over its second weekend and collected nearly USD 128,133. It did well on Friday (December 28, 2018) and showed some exceptional growth the next day. Its collections for Saturday stand at USD 58,896. Similarly, early estimates suggest that it raked in nearly USD 35,000 on Sunday (December 30, 2018).
KGF Strikes Gold In India
The film is doing well in India as well. Its performance in Karnataka is phenomenal. Similarly, it has managed to hold its own in the Hindi belt despite facing competition from Zero and Simmba. However, KGF has under-performed a bit in Tamil Nadu.
KGF Impresses The Critics
The consensus is that KGF is a pretty solid film and it has given Yash a terrific platform to showcase his abilities as an actor. Most critics have also pointed out that the young sensation has pulled off the difficult role with relative ease. As such, the WOM is quite good and this seems to have helped KGF emerge as a winner.
The Way Ahead...
KGF is set to remain the king of the Karnataka box office in the coming days. However, it is likely to slow down in the US and in the Teugu states once the big Sankranthi releases Vinaya Vidheya Rama and NTR: Kathanayakudu hit the screens. Similarly, Viswasam and Petta should halt it in Tamil Nadu.
