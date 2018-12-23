 »   »   »  KGF Box Office Collections (Day 2): The Yash Starrer Has A Terrific First Saturday

A Rocking Day 2

According to the latest reports, KGF showed good growth on Day 2 and continued its impressive run at the box office. Most of the shows played to packed houses and received thumbs up from the viewers. The early estimates suggest that the Day 2 figure for Karnataka is going to be around 16 Crore. The all India figure is likely to be around Rs 23 Crore. Needless to say, this is quite impressive and it proves that Yash has delivered the goods.

KGF Beats The Competition

KGF hit the screens alongside the Tamil biggie Maari 2 and SRK's Zero. This definitely affected its Day 1 collections and stopped it from reaching its full potential. Based on the Day 2 performance, it can safely be said that it has beaten the competition and emerged as the top choice of the fans in Karnataka.

The Response Is Good

The consensus is that KGF is a pretty good film that appeals to the masses as well as the class audience. Yash has received rave reviews for his performance. Moreover, the director has been praised for his dedication towards his craft. As such, the WOM is good and this might prove to be a blessing for KGF.

The Way Ahead...

KGF is likely to have a good first Sunday and remain the top choice of the fans. One can expect the Day 3 collections to be marvellous. Enough said