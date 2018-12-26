 »   »   »  KGF Box Office Collections (Day 5): The Yash Starrer Continues Its Glorious Run!

Day 5 Collections

Even thought the exact figures are not out yet, the buzz is that they are going to be on the higher side. Tuesday (December 25, 2018) was a holiday because of Christmas. And, needless to say, KGF is bound to benefit in a big way because of the same. The actual figure might turn out to be higher than the Sunday (December 23, 2018) collections.

Yash Becomes A Pan-India Star

KGF has well and truly established Yash as a pan-India star. The film has performed extremely well in Karnataka and secured the top position. It has also done well in Tamil Nadu. In fact, the screens have been tripled because of the good demand. Surprisingly, it has also shown good growth in the Hindi belt. It has benefited big time because of the failure of Zero.

The WOM Is Good

The consensus is that is that KGF is a pretty solid film and it has done full justice to Yash's abilities as an artiste. Most critics have also stated that that the young heartthrob is the focal point of KGF and he has pulled off the difficult role with absolute ease. All in all, the WOM is pretty healthy and this seems to have worked wonders for KGF.

The Way Ahead...

KGF is likely to remain the undisputed king of the Karnataka box office in the coming days. However, it might face problems in the Hindi belt once Simmba hits the screens on December 28, 2018. Either way, KGF is a big winner and it can be called the pride of Sandalwood.