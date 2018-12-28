 »   »   »  KGF Week 1 Box Office Collections: Yash’s Film Makes A Solid Impact!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- J&K: One Terrorist Killed; Gunbattle Underway In Pulwama
-
- India Vs Australia 3rd Test — Live Updates From Day 3
- Apple To Begin Assembling Top-End Apple iPhones In India In 2019
- New Mercedes-Benz C-Class Petrol Variant Launched In India At Rs 43.46 Lakh
- Stocks To Buy Ahead of General Elections 2019
- Deepika Was Engaged To Ranveer Four Years Ago!
- Ravana's Unfulfilled Wish
- Wilderness Of Rajaji National Park
As far as the fans of Kannada cinema are concerned, Yash is a name that needs no introduction at all. The young heartthrob enjoys a strong fan following because of his good looks, charming personality, humble nature, gripping screen presence and versatility as an actor. At present, the 34-year-old is in the limelight because of his latest release KGF. The film hit the screens in the US on December 20, 2018 and opened to a good response at the box office. One week later, it has emerged as a monstrous hit. Here is the complete report.
Week 1 Report
KGF continued its glorious run on Thursday (December 27, 2018) and raked in a further USD 30,000 at the US box office. Its total Week 1 collections stand at USD 500,000. In other words, it has become the most successful Kannada film in the US.
KGF Beats The Odds
KGF hit the screens alongside the Kollywood film Maari 2 and the Bollywood biggie Zero. As such, no one really expected it have a smooth Week 1. However, the latest figures clearly prove that the film has proved its detractors wrong and crushed the completion. Interestingly, all versions of KGF have done well in their respective target markets.
The Healthy WOM Does The Trick!
KGF has managed to impress the critics big time. Most of them are of the opinion that this is a well-made film that has struck all the right notes. They have described the young sensation Yash as the focal point of KGF and added that the ‘Rocking Star' has done full justice the difficult role. Prashanth Neel too has been praised for his dedication to the craft. As such, the WOM is quite positive and this seems to have done the trick for KGF.
To Conclude...
There was time when Kannada cinema was restricted to Karnataka alone. However, the positive response to KGF at the US box office is bound to change things in a big way. KGF has opened new avenues for Sandalwood and the subsequent releases are likely to benefit big time. This should also help the second part make a solid impact at the box office when it eventually hits the screens.
Most Read: KGF Box Office Collections (4 Days): Yash's Film Remains Unstoppable