 »   »   »  KGF Box Office: Will The Movie Go On To Overtake Shahrukh Khan's Zero In Terms Of Collections?

KGF, the Yash starrer has turned out to be the talk of the won. The film, directed by Prasanth Neel is undoubtedly one of the biggest South Indian movies of the year and it has also gained a pan-India attention. Not just the Kannada version, but the dubbed versions have also made it to the theatres. Meanwhile, it is a busy Friday and along with KGF, other biggies like Shahruk Khan's Zero and Dhanush's Maari 2 have also hit the theatres. The initial reports for KGF has definitely put the movie on forefront and now, the industry has pinned up high hopes on the box office performance of this movie.
The Huge Opening In Karnataka
KGF has released in a record number of screens in Kerala. The advance booking for the movie has been phenomenal and the responses for the initial shows are spectacular. Going by the trends, KGF is sure to set a big opening day record in Karnataka.
The Interest For KGF
In fact, KGF has been pitted over the much awaited film Zero in the North Indian circuits. KGF had gained the attention of all when reports surfaced that the film went on to beat Zero in terms of interest of the audiences, according to a popular ticket booking website.
The Screen Count
However, Zero is definitely leading in the number of screen counts. According to reports, the movie has been released in above 400 screens in India alone. On the other hand, KGF has been released in above 2000 screens across India.
The Opening Day Collections
Going by the advance booking and the wide release, Shahrukh Khan's Zero is sure to overtake KGF with a bumper opening. The Shahrukh Khan starrer has good buzz in South India as well.
Positive Reviews From Critics
Well, KGF has received a thumbs up upon the initial shows. The critics are showering praises on this film, which has seemingly met the expectations. The audiences too have been showering praises on the movie. At the same time, things are not positive for ZERO as the critics are seemingly not fully satisfied with the film.
Will KGF Overtake Zero?
Well, KGF has been receiving unanimously positive reviews. Going by the trend, the film is sure to work wonders in Hindi as well. On the other hand, Zero's run will depend on how well the normal audiences will take up the movie.So definitely,a big contest is on and it has to be seen whether KGF would go on to overtake Zero in terms of All-India collections or not.