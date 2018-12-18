 »   »   »  KGF: Chapter 1 Is Gearing Up To Set The Box Office On Fire!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
It is not just the most anticipated flick of Kannada cinema, but of the Indian cinema post the super successful trailer and songs which were an instant across all languages. Being made in as many as 5 languages (Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil & Malayalam), KGF carries the best pre-release hype for a Kannada movie ever. The buzz in Telugu states and northern belt too is mesmerizing while the Rocking Star Yash starrer is all set to open with blazing numbers at the Box-office.
The movie is all set to hit screens on 21st of this month while the advance booking has already begun 4 days prior to its release. This is pretty unusual for a Kannada movie and despite that, the Prashanth Neel directorial movie hasn't disappointed the producers and distributors. Within minutes of opening the advance sales, tickets were sold like hot cakes which was never witnessed in the history of Kannada cinema.
Advance Booking
A staggering 120+ shows are fast filling/sold out for the opening day in the Bangalore region while 9/9 shows are sold out in Mysore. Hyderabad is not left too behind as all 4 shows in the main theatre of RTC X Roads, Sandhya, is almost sold out. These statistics were pulled out on Monday morning and as the week progresses, KGF will continue to impress the trade.
Early morning Shows
KGF will see the most number of early morning shows for any Kannada movie and also will settle in the top 3 of most fans shows in the state. The previous top 3 holders were Baahubali-2 (130+), Kabali (110+) & 2.0 (75+). KGF, going by the present buzz and response will breach into 100+ fans show on the opening day in the state which is a humongous record for a Kannada cinema by any yardstick.
Opening Day Record On Cards?
It is said that the Day 1 collections record for a Kannada movie is held by Shivarajkumar-Sudeep starrer, The Villain which carried a huge wind of hype before its release. The Day1 Karnataka opening was estimated around 6.5Cr while WW collections stood at an impressive figure of 12Cr.However, the state record belonged to Baahubali-2 as the country's biggest hit clocked an astounding 19.5Cr in the state.
KGF is all set to dismantle Baahubali-2's record in Karnataka and is eyeing to breach into the 20Cr club on it's opening day.
The WW collections on Day1 appears to cover many lifetime collections of quite a few star hero movies which includes some movies of Rocking Star Yash.
The 100-Crore Mark?
No Kannada cinema has entered the magical 100Cr mark and the present industry hit, Rajakumara, ended its run by grossing 75Cr. KGF shows all positive signs of becoming the first ever 100Cr grosser of Kannada cinema and also, be branded as the Industry Hit before the closure of its theatrical run.
21st December will answer all the queries, doubts and question marks once the movie completes its first show.