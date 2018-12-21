 »   »   »  KGF Fan Goes Berserk Over Theatre Staff Not Issuing Tickets & Slices His Fingers Off!

Yash's fans were eagerly waiting to watch his latest masterpeice KGF for a very long time. Today, the film was released across the globe abd has garnered some amazing review. Fans have gone ahead and said that KGF is in par with the iconic film Bahubali. However, even beforte the release of the movie, one such fan tried aquiring tickets from a theater staff. This led to a dispute the two, during which the 39-year-old man sliced off the staff's finger!

According to Deccan Herald's reports, this unfortunate incident occurred on December 17, 2018. The accused, Ramesh R came to Veeresh Theater around 6 pm, while under the influence of alcohol. He then demaded the theater staff Arvind to issues few tickets prior to the release.

When Aravind refused to do so, Ramesh was irked. He resorted to using a knife to attack Arvind, and ended up slicing his left finger. Upong hear the screaming and violent noises, people rushed to help the victim and immediately took him to the hospital.

The other theater staff informed the police. By enquiring with the eye witnesses, thepoilce managed to track the accused down. He apparently tried to escape the cops, but was chased after and arrested. He has been bookoed under attempt to murder and put behind the bars.

Ramesh later tried defending himself saying, he and Arvind have been friends for years and that the dispute was a result of financial issues between them. He also said that he never demanded Arvind to provide KFG tickets.