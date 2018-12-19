English
KGF FIRST REVIEW IS Out; The Yash Starrer Is Sure To Make A Big Impact!

    KGF: Chapter 1 is one among the big releases of this week and this Kannada movie, which is set to take over the big screens across the globe on December 21, 2018, has high expectations bestowed on it. The Yash starrer is one of the films for which the entire South indian film industry has been waiting for and the film is definitely expected to take Kannada cinema to another level. Now, the reports that have been doing the rounds regarding KGF, are sure to leave the fans excited about the amazing prospects that the film has to offer. Read on to know more about the first review of KGF.

    KGF First Review

    Popular UAE based journalist and movie critics Umair Sandhu took to his Twitter account to write a few words about KGF. He had some great words regarding the movie and his tweet regarding KGF is read as "#KGF will BLOW your mind !! What an engaging film from start to end !! 👏" - (sic)

    Yash's Performance

    At the same time, he has also written a few words about Yash's performance in another Tweet in connection with KGF review. He has mentioned that Yash has stolen the show in the film.

    The Craze Surrounding KGF

    The craze and hype surrounding KGF is huge and these new reports regarding film are sure to leave them happy. Well, KGF has heavy potential in it to break some of the box office record in Kannada film industry and to create a Baahubali like phenomena. Let us wait and see.

    The Release In Multiple Languages

    KGF will be making a big release in the various languages. Along with the Kannada version, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam dubbed versions of KGF will also be making a grand release in the theatres on December 21, 2018.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 10:21 [IST]
