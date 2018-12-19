 »   »   »  KGF FIRST REVIEW IS Out; The Yash Starrer Is Sure To Make A Big Impact!

KGF First Review

Popular UAE based journalist and movie critics Umair Sandhu took to his Twitter account to write a few words about KGF. He had some great words regarding the movie and his tweet regarding KGF is read as "#KGF will BLOW your mind !! What an engaging film from start to end !! 👏" - (sic)

Yash's Performance

At the same time, he has also written a few words about Yash's performance in another Tweet in connection with KGF review. He has mentioned that Yash has stolen the show in the film.

The Craze Surrounding KGF

The craze and hype surrounding KGF is huge and these new reports regarding film are sure to leave them happy. Well, KGF has heavy potential in it to break some of the box office record in Kannada film industry and to create a Baahubali like phenomena. Let us wait and see.

The Release In Multiple Languages

KGF will be making a big release in the various languages. Along with the Kannada version, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam dubbed versions of KGF will also be making a grand release in the theatres on December 21, 2018.