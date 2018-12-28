English
 »   »   »  KGF Is All Set To Rule More Number Of Theatres In This Centre!

KGF Is All Set To Rule More Number Of Theatres In This Centre!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Yash's KGF has indeed set the box office on fire with the film receiving praises from the critics as well as the audiences. Directed by Prasanth Neil, KGF was rightly one among the much awaited South Indian movies of this season. More importantly, the movie has met the expectations and has taken Kannada cinema to another level.

    The various dubbed versions of KGF have also made a mark at the box office. The Malayalam dubbed version of KGF too was released on December 21, 2018 amidst a flurry of other releases. The movie met with extremely positive reviews from day 1 onwards even though its had received limited number of screens.

    KGF Is All Set To Rule More Number Of Theatres In This Centre!

    Now, KGF has entered the second week of its run in Kerala and according to the reports, the movie has got an increase in the number of screens on its second week. If reports are to be believed, the film will be screened in 25 more screens on its second week onwards. It is for the first ever time that the Malayalam dubbed version of a Kannada movie is receiving such a grand reception in Kerala.

    KGF is expected to score higher in the second week of its run in Kerala. Even in the Kochi multiplexes, the film has got more shows on its second week and the upcoming weekend is sure to be a grand one for the movie.

    Read more about: kgf yash
    Story first published: Friday, December 28, 2018, 11:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 28, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue