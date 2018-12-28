 »   »   »  KGF Is All Set To Rule More Number Of Theatres In This Centre!

Yash's KGF has indeed set the box office on fire with the film receiving praises from the critics as well as the audiences. Directed by Prasanth Neil, KGF was rightly one among the much awaited South Indian movies of this season. More importantly, the movie has met the expectations and has taken Kannada cinema to another level.

The various dubbed versions of KGF have also made a mark at the box office. The Malayalam dubbed version of KGF too was released on December 21, 2018 amidst a flurry of other releases. The movie met with extremely positive reviews from day 1 onwards even though its had received limited number of screens.

Now, KGF has entered the second week of its run in Kerala and according to the reports, the movie has got an increase in the number of screens on its second week. If reports are to be believed, the film will be screened in 25 more screens on its second week onwards. It is for the first ever time that the Malayalam dubbed version of a Kannada movie is receiving such a grand reception in Kerala.

KGF is expected to score higher in the second week of its run in Kerala. Even in the Kochi multiplexes, the film has got more shows on its second week and the upcoming weekend is sure to be a grand one for the movie.