 »   »   »  KGF Movie Review: LIVE Updates About The Yash Starrer

It is no secret that the handsome and suave Yash is one of the most talented and sought-after young stars in the Kannada film industry today. Fondly referred to as the 'Rocking Star', the 34-year-old sensation enjoys a solid fan following thanks to his stunning looks, dashing personality and down-to-earth nature. During his eventful career, Yash has starred in quite a few successful films and made his fans go 'wow'. At present, he is in the limelight because of his latest film KGF.
The magnum opus is the biggest release of his illustrious career and has the potential to make him a pan-India star. KGF is set to hit the screens today (December 21, 2018) and its first shows are about to begin soon. Stay tuned for the live review.
- The first haf of KGF focuses on estalishing Yash's character. The writer has done a splendid job of highlighting Rocky's struggle. As a resuy, it is easy for the fan to connect with the action.
- Yash is the life and soul of KGF. His intensity is hard to miss and makes KGF a compelling watch.
- The second half is equally good and action-packed. It rings a sense of closure to the film and sets the stage for the second chapter
Also, here are the biggest talking points about KGF.
Sandalwood’ Baahubali Moment?
In 2015, the SS Rajamouli-directed Baahubali became the talk of the town for all the right reasons and put Tollywood on the world map. KGF has been shot over a period of five years and against an impressive budget. Similarly, just like Prabhas did for Baahubali, Yash too has worked extremely hard on KGF and dedicated the better part of five years to it. As such, the buzz is that KGF has the potential to break the language barrier
The Buzz Is Great
KGF has managed to make all the right noises so far. Its trailer was gripping and intense. Similarly, the Salaam Rocky Bhai single did full justice to Yash's ‘mass hero' image. Moreover, Tamannaah's association with KGF has upped its impact in the Tamil and Telugu markets. The ‘Milky Beauty' will be seen grooving to a retro number in KGF.
A Big Release
In a big development, KGF is releasing in five languages(Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam). As such, it might help Yash become a popular name in Bllywood and the other industries and this might help open new avenues for him.
Reel Too Real?
In a recent interview, Yash had revealed that his character in KGF is projected as a very stubborn individual. He had added that in many ways, the character is similar to his real-life personality.
"There is a lot of similarity in terms of attitude and ambition. Rocky is ambitious, just like I am, yet he is very chilled out and straightforward. He is also stubborn, like me," he had told DC
Will Prashanth Neel Strike Gold Again?
Prashanth Neel is one of the most talented young film-makers in Sandalwood today. He made his directorial debut with Ugramm and added a new dimension to his career. The Sriimurali starrer arrived in the theatres in 2016 and emerged as a blockbuster. It will be worth watching whether KGF helps him deliver another hit or not.