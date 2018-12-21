 »   »   »  KGF Movie Review: LIVE Updates About The Yash Starrer

Sandalwood’ Baahubali Moment?

In 2015, the SS Rajamouli-directed Baahubali became the talk of the town for all the right reasons and put Tollywood on the world map. KGF has been shot over a period of five years and against an impressive budget. Similarly, just like Prabhas did for Baahubali, Yash too has worked extremely hard on KGF and dedicated the better part of five years to it. As such, the buzz is that KGF has the potential to break the language barrier

The Buzz Is Great

KGF has managed to make all the right noises so far. Its trailer was gripping and intense. Similarly, the Salaam Rocky Bhai single did full justice to Yash's ‘mass hero' image. Moreover, Tamannaah's association with KGF has upped its impact in the Tamil and Telugu markets. The ‘Milky Beauty' will be seen grooving to a retro number in KGF.

A Big Release

In a big development, KGF is releasing in five languages(Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam). As such, it might help Yash become a popular name in Bllywood and the other industries and this might help open new avenues for him.

Reel Too Real?

In a recent interview, Yash had revealed that his character in KGF is projected as a very stubborn individual. He had added that in many ways, the character is similar to his real-life personality.

"There is a lot of similarity in terms of attitude and ambition. Rocky is ambitious, just like I am, yet he is very chilled out and straightforward. He is also stubborn, like me," he had told DC

Will Prashanth Neel Strike Gold Again?

Prashanth Neel is one of the most talented young film-makers in Sandalwood today. He made his directorial debut with Ugramm and added a new dimension to his career. The Sriimurali starrer arrived in the theatres in 2016 and emerged as a blockbuster. It will be worth watching whether KGF helps him deliver another hit or not.