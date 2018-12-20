 »   »   »  KGF Set To Beat Zero? More People ‘Interested’ In Yash’s Film Than The Shah Rukh Khan Starrer

The eagerly-awaited Yash starrer KGF is all set to hit the screens tomorrow(December 21, 2018) , And, as expected, the magnum opus has already created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans for all the right reasons. According to the fans, this could very well be Kannada cinema's Baahubali moment. As luck would have it, KGF is all set to clash at the box office with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero.

Just like KGF, Zero too has created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans. And, as expected, this clash between the biggies has ruffled a few feathers.

Now, in an unexpected development, it seems that KGF is winning the perception batted and has the upper hand. Apparently, more people are 'interested' in KGF than the Bollywood drama. As per the latest statistics, nearly 2.86 Lakh people are interested in KGF while only 2.5 Lakh folks are interested in Zero. If these Bookmyshow stats are anything to go by, Yash mania is set to reign supreme

In case you did not know, Zero is an Aanand L Rai directorial and it features 'King Khan' in of a vertically-challenged person. It also has Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead. On the other hand, KGF is a gangster-drama and it features the 'Rocking Star' in the role of a gangster. The film also has Srinidhi Shetty in the lead.

