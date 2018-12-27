 »   »   »  KGF Success Meet: Yash And Srinidhi Shetty Attend The Event And Thank Their Fans; View Pics

Yash Steals The Show At KGF Success Meet

Yash was spotted as he attended the recently-held KGF success meet. And, as expected, he looked his usual upbeat self. The heartthrob seemed to be enjoying the attention and he posed for a few photos. We are sure his smart avatar must have made the fans go weak at the knees.

Srinidhi Makes An Impact

Yash co-star Srinidhi Shetty too attended the event and made quite an impact. KGF is the first film of her career and it has become the perfect launch vehicle for her. Some time ago, the lady had said that her character in KGF is the exact opposite of the one essayed by Yash.

"She has a lot to do in Rocky's journey. While she is independent, sophisticated and a wee bit arrogant, Rocky is carefree and wild," she had told Deccan Herald.

KGF Makes Yash A Pan-India Star

KGF has done well not only in Karnataka but also in the Telugu states. Surprisingly, the Prashanth Neel directorial has beaten the odds in the Hindi belt and emerged as a winner. The film seems to have benefited because of the lacklustre response to the big Bollywood release Zero. All in all, KGF has become Sandalwood's Baahhubali and established Yash as a pan-India star.

Yash Enters The Golden Phase Of His Career

The success of KGF has opened new avenues for Yash and added a new dimension to his career. It has also added to the buzz surrounding the second part as well. This might help KGF 2 take a monstrous opening at the BO. Shortly after the film's release, Yash had thanked fans for making the film a hit.

"KGF has brought me closer to a lot of people now. Had a wonderful experience while visiting the theatres in Tirupathi for #KGF! I am overwhelmed by all the love and support from the people there. Truly honoured by the response," he had added