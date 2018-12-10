English
KGF: SS Rajamouli Feels That This Person Is A Bigger Star Than Yash

    The dashing and much-loved Yash is one of the most popular stars in the Kannada film industry today. He has become the choice of Gen Y because of his raw looks and bindass nature. At present, he is in the limelight because of his upcoming film KGF. The film is a hard-hitting actioner and it has created a reasonable amount of buzz amongst the fans courtesy its gripping trailer. The film will be dubbed and released in Telugu. And, the pre-release event fort the Telugu version was held yesterday(December 9, 2018) and it was attended by SS Rajamouli.

    During the event, the Baahubali director said that Yash became a star despite coming from a humble background and this proves how talented he is. He went on to praise the actor's dad and pointed out that he is still keen to carry perform his duties as a bus driver and this makes big a bigger hero than the 'Rocking Star'.

    KGF

    "I was told that Yash is the son of a bus driver and I was amazed to know that. I'm told that Yash's father insists on continuing with his profession even today since he feels that it is that profession that helped him make his son the star he is today. To me, Yash's father is the real star more than the actor," he added.

    These are some remarks and they might create a buzz in the industry.

    KGF also has Srinidhi Shetty in the lead and it is slated to hit the screens on December 21. 2018 alongside Zero.

