 »   »   »  KGF Trailer 2: Yash's Intensity And Swag Are Hard To Miss!

he young and dashing Yash is arguably one of the most popular and prominent young actors in the Kannada film industry today. Fondly called the 'Rocking Star', this heartthrob is held in high regard thanks to his charismatic personality, mesmerising screen presence and humble nature. During hjis eventful career, he has starred in quite a few popular films and this has established as a performer par excellence. At present, he is gearing up for the release of KGF.

The Prashanth Neel directorial is a magnum opus in the truest sense and has already created a good deal of buzz amongst the movie goers. Now, it seems that the curiosity surrounding the action-drama is set to reach new heights.

'The latest trailer of KGF has been released and it is quite powerful. In it, Yash can be seen in a rough and tough new avatar that he carries off like a boss. His intensity is hard to miss. Judging by the trailer, KGF is going to revolve around the underworld and highlight how the protagonist becomes the kingpin.

KGF also features Srinidhi Shetty in the lead and marks her Sandalwood debut. Tamannaah will be seen grooving to a special number in KGF.

The film is slated to hit the screens on December 21, 2018.