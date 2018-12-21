 »   »   »  KGF Twitter Review: This Yash Starrer Is Worth A Watch

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
There's no denying the fact that the much-loved Yash is one of the most talented and successful stars in the Kannada cinema today. A heartthrob in the truest sense, he enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his energetic screen presence, dashing personality and sincere performances. The 'Rocking Star' is also respected by the fans as he is a humble individual and a self-made A-lister.
At present, Yash is in the limelight because of his film KGF. The action-drama hit the screens today (December 21, 2018) and it seems to be doing well.
Directed by the newcomer Prashanth Neel, the film revolves around the exploits of a gangster named Rocky Bhai and highlights his rise to the top. Besides Yash, it also has debutante Srinidhi Shetty in the lead. The veteran actor Achyuth Kumar is also a part of the cast.
Here is the KGF Twitter review.
‘Could Have Been Better’
According to this movie buff, KGF features a solid opening 20 minutes and a solid last half hour. However, on the whole, the film could have been a lot better.
‘One Man Show’
As per this fan, the film is a complete one man show and the ‘Rocking Star' has carried off this role quite well. He further added that KGF is bound to click with the masses.
‘Technically Brilliant’
This fan described KGF as a ‘technically brilliant' film that is well and truly the pride of Kannada cinema. He further added that a film of this scale should be enjoyed in theatres alone.
The Screenplay Is Good
As per this viewer, KGF features a crisp narrative that does a good job of building an aura around the central character. He further stated that the second half does a good job of setting the stage for the second part.
Low On Romance
This fan felt that KGF is low on romance; however, this is not a hindrance as the film is high n the ‘mother sentiment' and hard-hitting dialogues. He added that Tamannaah has made an impact with her song.