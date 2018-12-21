 »   »   »  KGF Twitter Review: This Yash Starrer Is Worth A Watch

There's no denying the fact that the much-loved Yash is one of the most talented and successful stars in the Kannada cinema today. A heartthrob in the truest sense, he enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his energetic screen presence, dashing personality and sincere performances. The 'Rocking Star' is also respected by the fans as he is a humble individual and a self-made A-lister.

At present, Yash is in the limelight because of his film KGF. The action-drama hit the screens today (December 21, 2018) and it seems to be doing well.

Directed by the newcomer Prashanth Neel, the film revolves around the exploits of a gangster named Rocky Bhai and highlights his rise to the top. Besides Yash, it also has debutante Srinidhi Shetty in the lead. The veteran actor Achyuth Kumar is also a part of the cast.

Here is the KGF Twitter review.