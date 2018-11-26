 »   »   »  Kichcha Sudeep's Note About Ambareesh Is Sure To Leave You Emotional!

The Kannada film industry is indeed grief-struck with the loss of Ambaresh, who was a pillar of Sandalwood. The rebel star had shared a good vibe with almost all the present young generation of actor. Kiccha Sudeep, the star of Kannada cinema had shared a very close bond with veteran actor Ambareesh.

Sudeep was there in Bengaluru to pay final respects to the Rebel Star. The actor also took to his official Twitter account to send out a note about Ambareesh, whom he fondly addressed as Ambi Mama. The note sent out by Sudeep regarding Ambareesh is sure to leave one and all emotional.

He has expressed his extreme sadness in the passing away of Ambareesh. He has mentioned that the world of cinema has received a big blow with the loss of Ambareesh. Sudeep has also mentioned that the rebel star was indeed a rare human being and was one such person who earned friends from every place and didn't have any foe. Later, Sudeep also sent out an old picture taken with Ambareesh during his childhood days.

The full note sent by Sudeep is read as..



"It's one of those days where you have a bad dream and you tell yourself "lemme please wake up so that the nightmare stops".

The world of cinema received another big blow n once again a bad one. We lost another Legend . With him ,,We lost our Leader,,a parent ,,a guide,,a blessing hand,,a voice,,a strength,,a power,,a shoulder,,a friend,, we have lost a beautiful soul.

The news was heart breaking ,,, but seeing the Legend sleeping like this is heart tearing. We all have known him and seen him as one Dynamic personality who commanded respect every place he was present at and an Unmatchable Aura. A person who had no boundaries n lived life KING SIZE.

I always felt he was a blessed child . Felt this way coz I rarely saw anyone not liking him,,, I haven't yet come across someone who could avoid or ignore him. He earned friends every place he went and that still remains a mystery as to how he only had friends n not a single FOE.

In short ,, a completely rare human,, n one of the kind.

We always feel Certain stories or certain lives shouldn't end n he falls in both these categories .

I wish I could rewind few situations,, I wish I could turn back the clock,, I wish I could go back to that day when I gave my 1st ever shot in cinema(falling to his feet) ,, I wish i go back to the first ever time I saw him where I hear th door bell in Shimoga,, I run to open the door n find this tall dark man standing with a sling bag , wearing a white Kurtha,, n I hear my fathers voice from behind me saying " volage baarayya Ambi" .

Will miss u mama.

Deepu.