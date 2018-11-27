English
 »   »   »  Kurukshetra: This Clip From Ambareesh's Final Film Is Going Viral!

Kurukshetra: This Clip From Ambareesh's Final Film Is Going Viral!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    It is no secret that Saturday(November 24, 2018) was a black day for those who are fond of Kannada cinema. The legendary Ambareesh passed away in Bengaluru shortly after being admitted to a private hospital due to respiratory issues. Needless to say, this created a buzz in the industry and left movie buffs as well as those in the political fraternity heartbroken. Yesterday(November 27, 2018), the 'Rebel Star' was cremated with state honours and brought marked the end of a glorious chapter in Sandalwood.

    Ambareesh

    Now, just hours after his funeral, a clip from Ambareesh's final film Kurukshetra is going viral. In it, Ambi can be seen as Bheeshma as he gets set to bid adieu. This will most probably be his final scene on the big screen.

    The clip is bound to leave fans teary-eyed and make the wait for Kurukshetra even more difficult.

    In case you did not know, Ambareesh had acted in over 200 films during the course of his career and become the heart and soul of Sandalwood. He made his debut with the 1972 cult classic Naagarahaavu and added a new dimension to his career Thereafter, he acted in numerous films and won hearts because of his screen presence and stylish mannerisms. He will be missed big time.

    Most Read: Did Sudeep Skip Ambareesh's Funeral In Order To Avoid Darshan?

    Read more about: ambareesh kurukshetra
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue