English
 »   »   »  Loknath Death: Stars And Well-wishers Pay Their Last Respects To The Veteran Actor; View Pics

Loknath Death: Stars And Well-wishers Pay Their Last Respects To The Veteran Actor; View Pics

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The veteran actor Loknath, who was an integral part of the Kannada film industry for nearly six decades, passed away today(December 31, 2018) because of a Cardiac Arrest. The 95-year-old had been suffering from age-related problems for a while. According to his son, age was the only reason behind his death. During his career, he had worked with the likes of Rajkumar and Vishnuvardhan and proved his mettle.

    Shortly after his death, his friends and well-wishers paid their last respect to Sandalwood's 'Uncle'

    Jaggesh Offers His Condolences

    Veteran actor -politician Jaggesh was one of the prominent stars who paid his at respects to Loknath. He seemed to be in a sombre mood as he mourned the loss. This has been a tough few months for Sandalwood. Loknath's death comes merely a month after Ambareesh's sad demise. Jaggesh was one of the first stars to pay tribute to Ambi as well.

    Vinaya Prasad Pays Her Tribute

    The popular actress Vinaya Prasad to offered her condolences to the family and paid her last respects to the actor. Loknath was a highly respected person and many in the industry shared a strong bond with him.

    A Legend In His Own Right

    Here another well-wisher can be seen paying his last respects to Loknath. The veteran had started his film career in 1970 with the critically-acclaimed Samskaara which won a National award. Over time, he became the default choice to play a father-figure on the big screen.

    Loknath Death: Stars And Well-wishers Pay Their Last Respects To The Veteran Actor; View Pics

    His portrayal of a cobbler in Bhootayyana Maga Ayyu helped him win the hearts of the fans and earn tremendous critical acclaim. His other prominent films are Bheema Teeradalli and Pushpaka Vimana. His death is a loss for the Kannada film industry and it marks the end of an era. We hope that his near and dear ones stay strong in this sad time. Loknath is irreplaceable and will be missed in a big way. Enough said!

    Read more about: loknath
    Story first published: Monday, December 31, 2018, 18:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 31, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue