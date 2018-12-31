Jaggesh Offers His Condolences

Veteran actor -politician Jaggesh was one of the prominent stars who paid his at respects to Loknath. He seemed to be in a sombre mood as he mourned the loss. This has been a tough few months for Sandalwood. Loknath's death comes merely a month after Ambareesh's sad demise. Jaggesh was one of the first stars to pay tribute to Ambi as well.

Vinaya Prasad Pays Her Tribute

The popular actress Vinaya Prasad to offered her condolences to the family and paid her last respects to the actor. Loknath was a highly respected person and many in the industry shared a strong bond with him.

A Legend In His Own Right

Here another well-wisher can be seen paying his last respects to Loknath. The veteran had started his film career in 1970 with the critically-acclaimed Samskaara which won a National award. Over time, he became the default choice to play a father-figure on the big screen.

Loknath Death: Stars And Well-wishers Pay Their Last Respects To The Veteran Actor; View Pics

His portrayal of a cobbler in Bhootayyana Maga Ayyu helped him win the hearts of the fans and earn tremendous critical acclaim. His other prominent films are Bheema Teeradalli and Pushpaka Vimana. His death is a loss for the Kannada film industry and it marks the end of an era. We hope that his near and dear ones stay strong in this sad time. Loknath is irreplaceable and will be missed in a big way. Enough said!