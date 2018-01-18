 »   »   » Memorable Dialogues Of Kashinath

When the entire industry was traversing in the conventional flow of movie making, there entered an aspiring youngster named Kashinath, who broke the myth of methodical cinema making with his innovative story telling format and catchy dialogues.
During the time of 70s, it would have been a huge change, both for the cinema insiders and the audience, to swallow the change. Kashinath's riveting style of varied screenplay mixed with double entendre yet entertaining dialogues, were invoking mixed reactions.
Youngsters Were Impressed With The Film-maker
If the critics used to pan him for his taste, then the common audience, especially the younger lot, would shower their adulation on the revealing film-maker.
He was a pioneer in popularly phrasing out dialogues in the form of common lingos and the bastion of captivating the audience through simple yet effective dialogues were not just restricted to himself, but also became an inspiration to many film-makers of the present day including his own disciple, Real Star Upendra.
Kashinath’s Best Dialogues
Few of his dialogues are mouthed by the audience during their day to day comical conversations and are often snipped for reference.
In remembrance of the legendary artist of Kannada cinema, here is the list of some of the best dialogues written/mouthed by the talented person which could be marked as a tribute to him.
April Tingalaadamele Yaava Tingalu Barathe? (Which month comes after April?)
From the movie, Chor Guru Chandal Shishya, Kashinath lays a bet that he would make a goat speak an English word in order to cash in some bucks. Using his wit, Kashinath mouths the said dialogue and pinches the Goat which replies with a Meh. Smart isn't it?
Baddimaga Haakond Chachri, Odiri (Bash and kick the scoundrel)
This Upendra director thriller horror movie sees Kashinath playing his real life role. Shh saw Kashinath donning the role of a director in the movie. Upendra fakes himself as a police officer in pretext of arresting Kashinath for cold rated crimes. The subsequent part of the sequence reveals the fact that Uppi is a film aspirant, and it was his role play to woo the film-maker for a role in his movie. An irked Kashinath orders his subordinates to thrash the former.
Amma Naan Sale Aada, America Paalaade (Mother, I am sold and part of America’s family)
Though the line is of a song from Meese hotta Gandasige Demandappo Demandu, this was the most uttered line from many youngsters during the release of this movie. More than the flick, it was this line and the song that lingered in the mind of audience.
Gopi, Idakke Tootu Untu Taala Illa, Nanna Maimele Batte Illa (The door has a latch without lock and I am undressed)
Love Maadi Nodu, a typical family oriented Tamil-remake flick was a different offering from Kashinath. Not known for such conventional acting and movies, Kashinath ventured into the movie which was more of an experiment to his level.
He had played the character of Mangalooru Manjunatha from Dakshina Kannada Taluk, Kashinath was complimented by Master Manjunath in the movie.
The said dialogue was an instant hilarious hit for his rendition and Manjunath's counter response.