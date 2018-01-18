 »   »   » Memorable Dialogues Of Kashinath

When the entire industry was traversing in the conventional flow of movie making, there entered an aspiring youngster named Kashinath, who broke the myth of methodical cinema making with his innovative story telling format and catchy dialogues.

During the time of 70s, it would have been a huge change, both for the cinema insiders and the audience, to swallow the change. Kashinath's riveting style of varied screenplay mixed with double entendre yet entertaining dialogues, were invoking mixed reactions.