 »   »   »  Nata Sarvabhouma Teaser Releasing On December 21, To Be Attached To KGF

If you are a fan of the much-loved Puneeth Rajkumar then get ready to rejoice as we have some terrific news in store for you. In an exciting development, the teaser of his much-hyped film Nata Sarvabhouma is all set to be released. It will be unveiled on December 21, 2018. In fact, it will be attached to magnum opus KGF. In other words, the festive season just became a lot more merrier for the fans of Kannada cinema

In case you did not know, Nata Sarvabhouma is touted to be an action-drama and it has been directed by Pavan Wadeyar. It features the 'Powerstar' in a brand new avatar. He plays the role of a journalist in Nata Sarvabhouma and is paired opposite Rachita Ram.

The film also has Anupama Parameswaran in the lead and it marks her Sandalwood debut. Some time ago, she had told a daily that she was thrilled to be working with Puneeth Rajkumar.

"I am thrilled to debut in Kannada alongside Puneeth Rajkumar. I know of him and what a big star he is. I've seen him at award functions and I think that this is a great platform for me to explore the Kannada film industry. With this film, I will have worked in all four South Indian industries," she had added.

Nata Sarvabhouma boasts of a good supporting cast as well. It includes names such as Chikanna and P Ravishankar. The film is likely to hit the screens in January 2019.