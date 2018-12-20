 »   »   »  Natasaarvabhowma Teaser: A Treat For Puneeth Rajkumar Fans!

The dashing and confident Puneeth Rajkumar is one of the most popular stars in the Kannada film industry today. And, if you are a fan of this heartthrob, we have some awesome news in store for you. In an exciting development, the official teaser of his next big and eagerly-awaited release Natasaarvabhowma has been released and it is a treat for the movie buffs. In it, 'Appu' can be seen in a stylish avatar that he carries off like a boss.

The Natasaarvabhowma teaser is apparently a showreel for the 'Powerstar'. He can be seen swinging in to action mode and showcasing his antics to the fullest. The teaser clearly suggests that this is going to be a 'paisa vasool' affair.

In case you did not know, Natasaarvabhowma is a Pavan Wadeyar directorial and it marks Puneeth's return to the big screen after a hiatus. He was last seen Anjaniputhra which released in 2017 and did well at the box office.

Besides Puneeth, Natasaarvabhowma also has Anupama Parameswaran and Rachita Ram in the lead. This is the first Kannada film of the Premam girl's career. A while ago, she had revealed that she was happy to be working alongside Appu in her first Sandalwood move.

Did you like the Natasaarvabhowma teaser? Comments, please!