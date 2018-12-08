 »   »   »  Orange Box Office Collections (2 Days): The Ganesh-Priya Anand Starrer Does Well At The BO!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
-
It is an open secret that the dashing Ganesh is a reasonably popular name in the Kannada film industry. Sandalwood's resident 'Golden Star' enjoys a decent fan following thanks to his energetic personality, smart looks, mast nature and gripping screen presence. During his successful and eventful career, he has starred in a few well received films and this has helped him find firm footing in the industry. At present, he is in the imeight because of his latest release Orange.
The drama hit the screens on Friday(December 7, 2018) and it seems to have done well at the box office. Here is the complete report.
2 Days Collection
According to a leading website, Orange opened on a good note and managed to collect nearly Rs 1 Crore at the Karnataka box office on Day 1. It did equally well on Saturday(December 8, 2018) and raked in a similar amount on Day 2 as well. Its 2-day gross stands at Rs 2.5 Crore.
Bhairava Geetha Does Not Affect Orange
Orange hit the screens alongside Bhairava Geetha and many felt that the clash would affect the collections of the Ganesh starrer. However, as RGV's film has not really received very good reviews, it has failed to affect Orange. Moreover, unlike Bhairava Geetha, Orange is a family-friendly film and this has helped it emerge as the top choice of the movie buffs.
A Big Victory For Priya Anand?
Last year, the lovely Priya Anand added a new dimension to her career when Raajakumara opened to a terrific response at the box office and became an ‘industry hit'. The healthy response to Orange indicates that the film could become a hit. If this happens, it might help Priya become the new sweetheart of Sandalwood.
The WOM Is Decent
The general feeling is that Orange is a fairly good film that boasts of an enjoyable narrative. Ganesh and Priya too have received fairly good reviews for their work. As such, the WOM is above-average and this might benefit the film in the days to come.
To Conclude...
Orange should have a relatively free run at the box office till the Kannada biggie KGF hits the screens on December 21, 2018. This might help it become a commercially successful venture. Enough said!
