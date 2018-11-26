 »   »   »  Photos: Ambareesh's Wife Sumalatha Weeps Inconsolably, Refuses To Leave His Body

The legendary Kannada actor and politician Ambareesh passed away on Saturday(November 26, 2018) in Bengaluru shortly after being admitted to a private hospital because of respiratory issues. And, as expected, this left his fans in a state of shock. Post this, the Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy announced that his last rites would be performed in Bengaluru on November 26, 2018. Earlier today, the funeral took place with state honours and it was attended by Ambi's family members and several stars from the industry.

Needless to say, everyone was in tears while bidding adieu to the matinee idol. Now, some photos from the funeral are going viral. In them, Ambareesh's wife Sumalatha can be seen weeping inconsolably as she bids adieu to her husband.

The former actress can be seen in tears and it seems that she is reluctant to let go of her husband body.

Ambi and Sumalatha had tied the knot in 1991 and added a new dimension to their relationship. The two became friends while working together and love soon blossomed. Some of their films together include Aahuti, Avatara Purusha and Sri Manjunatha.

This is indeed a difficult time for Sumalatha and we sincerely hope that she stays strong in this difficult time.

Most Read: Photos: Yash, Darshan and Others Attend Ambareesh's Funeral