 »   »   »  PICS! KGF's Release Day Celebrations : Fans From Across The World Congratulate Superstar Yash!

Sandalwood's superstar Yash is back yet again to entertain his fans with his latest film KFG. The film was released worldwide today and it has received some amazing reviews. The film stars Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead. Ramya Krishna , Anant Nag and Achyutuh Rao are also a part of the star cast. For days together fans waited eagerly to witness their favourite on the big screen and today, upon watching the movie, they took to the theatres and streets to celebrate the success KGF. From the fans' reaction, it is already evident that KFG is on its way to becoming one of the best made films of Sandalwood. Here are some of the pictures from release day celebrations!
Fans Worship The Posters
Even before its release today, KGF had become the talk of the town ever since trailer was launched. In the film Yash is playing the role of Rocky, who learns about life the hard way. A fan was seen worshiping the posters of the movie.
Yash Sets A New Benchmark
With KGF, Yash seems to have set a new benchmark in the industry. Fans who couldn't stop themselves from celebrating the success of the film, were seen decorating the superstar's posters with huge garlands right outside the theatre.
Grand Celebrations!
Besides Garlands, lamps and milk being poured on the movie's posters, a team of folk dancers were seen performing to rejoice the success of the film.
Fans From Across The Globe
It isn't only in Karnataka, but the movie which has been released across the globe, has managed to grab immense attention from fans belong to different countries. Fan clubs from different foreign countries congratulated Yash and KFG team.
Yash's New Magnum Opus Impresses Fans
In the above picture, fans from an abroad country are seen posing before KGF poster. Social media too is flooded with the images of the movie's tickets and good reviews of the fans.
The Humongous Cut-outs!
The cut-outs placed outside the theaters justified the success of the movie! In the above picture seen is one such humongous cut out of Yash.