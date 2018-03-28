 »   »   » Popular Actress Jayanthi Is Recovering & Sadly, She Is The Latest Victim Of Death Hoax!

Earlier, it was reported that popular Kannada actress Jayanthi was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday(March 25, 2018), after she suffered from breathing problems. According to certain reports, the actress was in artificial ventilation.

Yesterday (March 27, 2018), a lot of reports had surfaced on the internet claiming that the popular actress had passed away. This news came as a shocker to the Kannada movie audiences and all the fans of the actress were grief struck.

But, all such news were proved to be fake as later, reports surfaced that Jayanthi is recovering well and responding to the treatment. According to a report by The Hindu, Dr. KS Sathish, Senior Pulmonologist of the hospital in which Jayanthi is being treated said, "If everything goes well, we are planning to wean her off the ventilator on Wednesday. All her parameters are stable. Our team of doctors attending on her have expressed satisfaction on her recovery. She continues to be monitored very closely."

Jayanthi is one of the most renowned actresses of the South Indian film industry. The actress has appeared in over 500 films from different languages like Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam Hindi etc. Let us wish her a speedy recovery.