 »   »   »  Popular Kannada Actor & Politician Ambareesh Passes Away!

Popular Kannada actor and politician Ambareesh is no more. According to the reports, the actor breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru today (November 24, 2018). Reportedly, Ambareesh, who was 66 years old, passed away due to cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife Sumalatha and son Abhishek. According to the reports, the last rites of Ambareesh will be held on Monday (November 26, 2018).

Ambareesh entered the film industry with the blockbuster movie Naagarahaavu, which had hit the theatres in the year 1972. He made his entry in films playing a character with negative shades in the film, which starred Vishnuvardhan in the lead role. Later, Ambareesh ventured into lead roles and went on to become one of the big stars of Sandalwood.

In a career spanning over 4 decades, he acted in over 200 films. He was popularly known as Rebel Star. The actor was last seen in the movie Ambi Ning Vayassaayitho, in which he had essayed the lead role. The film, which released a month ago had emerged as a big success at the box office.

Apart from films, he was an active politician as well. He joined the Congress party back in the year 1994. He was elected three times as the Member Of Parliament of Mandya Constituency. Ambareesh had also served as the Minister Of State Of Information and Broadcasting.