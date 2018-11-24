English
 »   »   »  Post Her Split From Rakshit Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna Finally Moves On In Life

Post Her Split From Rakshit Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna Finally Moves On In Life

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Earlier this year, the charming Rashmika Mandanna became the newest sweetheart of Telugu cinema when Geetha Govindam opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from all corners. She was paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda and she received praise for her work. Following the film's success, many in the industry expected her to sign more films and consolidate her standing in the industry. However, this did not happen as the 22-year-old decided to keep a relatively low profile. Now, the real reason for this decision has been revealed.

    She Was Trolled Mercilessly Following Her Split

    According to a report carried by Tupaki, Rashhmika was mercilessly trolled on the social media for doing intimate scenes with the ‘Rowdy' in Geetha Govindam. The trolling intensified after her breakup with fiancé and Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty. It seems this upset Rashmika big time and she decided to maintain a low profile.

    A Nasty Rumour

    Around the same time, reports of her quitting Sandalwood began doing the rounds and this made things even worse. Some mindless trolls attacked the actress and shamed her in the most merciless manner. It seems, this too was responsible for her decision to keep a low profile.

    Moving On

    As per the latest reports, Rashmika has now finally decided to put the negativity behind her and move on in life. The actress has become quite on the social media and is once again posting photos on a regular basis. Moreover, she is reportedly on the verge of signing a few more Tamil and Telugu films. The grapevine also suggests that she'll be seen opposite Vijay in Thapathy 63

    Rashmika Returns To Sandalwood

    Rashmika has also agreed to star opposite Dhruva Sarja in Pogaru. The film marks her return to Sandalwood and it should prove that Kannada cinema is still a priority for the young lady. She sure believes in letting her actions do the talking.

    To Conclude...

    Rashmika's breakup with her Kirik Party co-star was indeed a painful experience for the young lady. And, it became even more unbearable because of some mindless trolling. It is high time that people learn to respect the privacy of public figures/celebs. We hope that Rashmika stays strong and continues her rise to stardom.

    Most Read: Post Her Breakup With Rakshit Shetty, Has Rashmika Mandanna Found Love Again?

    Story first published: Saturday, November 24, 2018, 18:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 24, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue