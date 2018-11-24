 »   »   »  Post Her Split From Rakshit Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna Finally Moves On In Life

She Was Trolled Mercilessly Following Her Split

According to a report carried by Tupaki, Rashhmika was mercilessly trolled on the social media for doing intimate scenes with the ‘Rowdy' in Geetha Govindam. The trolling intensified after her breakup with fiancé and Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty. It seems this upset Rashmika big time and she decided to maintain a low profile.

A Nasty Rumour

Around the same time, reports of her quitting Sandalwood began doing the rounds and this made things even worse. Some mindless trolls attacked the actress and shamed her in the most merciless manner. It seems, this too was responsible for her decision to keep a low profile.

Moving On

As per the latest reports, Rashmika has now finally decided to put the negativity behind her and move on in life. The actress has become quite on the social media and is once again posting photos on a regular basis. Moreover, she is reportedly on the verge of signing a few more Tamil and Telugu films. The grapevine also suggests that she'll be seen opposite Vijay in Thapathy 63

Rashmika Returns To Sandalwood

Rashmika has also agreed to star opposite Dhruva Sarja in Pogaru. The film marks her return to Sandalwood and it should prove that Kannada cinema is still a priority for the young lady. She sure believes in letting her actions do the talking.

To Conclude...

Rashmika's breakup with her Kirik Party co-star was indeed a painful experience for the young lady. And, it became even more unbearable because of some mindless trolling. It is high time that people learn to respect the privacy of public figures/celebs. We hope that Rashmika stays strong and continues her rise to stardom.