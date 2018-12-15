 »   »   »  Rashmika Mandanna Raises Awareness About Water Pollution With This Awesome Shoot; View Pics

Rashmika Supports A Good Cause

In a praiseworthy development, Rashmika recently took part in a special shoot aimed at highlighting the need to preserve our water bodies/lakes and did her bit towards making the world a better place.

A Memorable Experience For The Actress

While sharing the photos, Rashmika said the photoshoot was a learning experience for her and it made her realise that if we don't change our ways all our lakes might become a thing of the past. She also added that she got the opportunity to work with some supremely talented people during the shoot.

Her Exact Words

"Well wasn't aware of this till we had to actually go and shoot this in Bellandur lake..which like really broke my heart, and imagine few years down the line..it's the same case everywhere else..😱 I'd rather not want to be in that space.. I just wanted to share 🤷"

The Right Choice

Rashmika Mandanna is quite a popular name in the Telugu and the Kannada film industries and those belonging to ‘Gen Y' really like her a lot. As such, she has a tremendous connection with the youth and this makes her the right choice for such a meaning photo shoot.

On The Work Front

Rashmika was last seen in the comedy-drama Devadas which hit the screens in Septemer and opened to a decent response at the box office. At present, she has Dear Comrade and the Kannada film Pogaru in her kitty. She is paired opposite Dhruva Sarja in Pogaru. On the other hand, Dear Comrade will see her act opposite her Geetha Govindam co-actor Vijay Deverakonda