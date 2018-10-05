 »   »   »  Rashmika Mandanna's Latest Bold Move Has Worked Wonders For Her; Details Inside

There's no denying the fact that the charming Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular young stars in the Telugu film industry today. Last year, she made her T-town debut with Chalo and added a new dimension to her career. The film also featured Naga Shaurya in the lead and opened to a good response at the box office. This August, she once again became the talk of Tollywood when Geetha Govindam opened to a solid response at the box office and became a big hit.

Recently, it was reported that Rashmika decided against increasing her fees despite delivering consecutive hits. According to Tupaki, the actress still charges only half of what her contemporaries charge for events. Rashmika's move left many in the industry a bit surprised, as not a lot of people could figure out her strategy.

However, now it seems that this was a smart move on her part. According to reports in the Telugu media, the lovely lady's reluctance to raise her fees has worked wonders for her. Apparently, it has helped her bag several decent offers and make good money in bulk. If this is indeed the case, then we must say that she is a 'beauty with brains'.

On the work front, Rashmika was last seen in Devadas, which opened to a decent response at the box office. At present, she has Dear Comrade in her kitty.