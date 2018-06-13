 »   »   »  What Is The Reason Behind The Fallout Between Srujan Lokesh & Vijayalakshmi?

Related Articles
One of the most sought-after TV shows, Maja Talkies, rules the roost with a great TRP as the entertainment show commands a sizeable viewership. Talking Star Srujan Lokesh is not just a successful professional, but also a content person in his personal life as he is married to small screen actress, Greeshma and has a kid with her.
(Courtesy: Suvarna News 24X7)
The Supposed Wedding
The son of the celebrity couple, Lokesh and Girija Lokesh, Srujan had to enter the wedlock with actress Vijayalakshmi a few years ago. The duo was in a relationship for 3 long years with the engagement ceremony vouching their love life to the public.
Differences crept up between the to-be-couple and they had to part ways eventually. "A string of controversies affected my personal life and had to go through a certain phase," asserts Vijayalakshmi.
Destiny And People Had Their Share
She added that Srujan had complete faith and trust in her while people surrounding the latter had their own set of inhibitions in welcoming her to the family. She regrets not speaking during the time of controversy and staying mum throughout the phase. She admits the fact that it was a blunder which has now taken a toll on her personal life due to the formation of grey clouds over her personal image.
Srujan Is A Good Soul
The Nagamandala actress was quick enough to add that there have been no bitter experience or feelings towards Srujan Lokesh as she stated that the duo parted ways mutually and there is no reason to bring his name now into the picture. She stated that he is now a married person leading a happy life and there shouldn't be any turmoil in his personal life.
No Better Proposal Than Srujan Lokesh
The beautiful actress shared that there were quite a good number of proposals which came her way but none seemed to be genuine like Srujan. Few of them which seemed ‘okay' had commitment and caste issues and those never took off.
Sister Love
Vijayalakshmi cleared the air that it was not just her personal choice for remaining a spinster but indeed a responsibility which is yet to be taken off from her shoulders. She expressed that her sister is not leading the life of her choice as her married life is in distress and getting the same sorted out is the need of the hour. She has vowed that there would be no place for any person in her life until her sister sees a comfortable life without any implications in them.
