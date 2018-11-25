 »   »   »  Remembering Ambareesh: A Journey Through Some Of The Best Performances Of The Rebel Star!

Antha (1982)

The film that enjoyed a huge success was indeed a big turning point in the career of the Rebel Star. Some of the his dialogues from the movie became a huge hit much like the film. Moreover, his portrayal of the two diverse characters, of that of a prisoner and a police man won a lot of praises and earned him a special award at Karnataka Film Awards.

Olavina Udugore (1987)

Olavina Udugore had fetched the actor in Ambareesh a lot of accolades. The film, directed by Rajendra Babu turned out to be a success at the box office as well. His scintillating portrayal of the lead character in the movie had fetched him the Filmfare Award For The Best actor as well.

Masanada Hoovu (1984)

Masanado Hoovu was one among the most appreciated movies of the year 1984. The movie that featured Ambareesh, Jayanthi, Aparna etc., in the lead role was rich in performances. Rightly, Ambareesh too went on to fetch the Karnataka State Film Award for the Best Supporting Actor in this movie.

Chakravyuha (1983)

Chakravyuha was the film that earned him the tag of Rebel Star. His portrayal of the angry young cop, was loved by one and all. As a result, the movie emerged as a big success and it went on to be remade in a other languages as well.