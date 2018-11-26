 »   »   »  Remembering Ambareesh: These Rare Photos Of The 'Rebel Star Are Worth Their Weight In Gold

The iconic actor and politician Ambareesh passed away in Bengaluru on Saturday(November 24, 2018) shortly after being admitted to a private hospital due to respiratory issues. As expected, his ad demise marked the end of an era and left people from the film industry as well as the political fraternity in a state of shock. After his death, the Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy announced that the star's final rites would be performed in Bengaluru on November 26, 2018.

As planned, Ambi's last rites took place at the Kanteerava Studio today. And, not surprisingly, it was attended by some of the biggest names in the industry. The likes of Yash and Shivarajkumar were seen consoling his family.

As Karnataka bids adieu to the 'Mandya Gandu', let us take a look at some of Ambareesh's most priceless photos. These are bound to make his fans feel extremely emotional.

Ambareesh had acted in over 200 films during his career and become the heart and soul of the Kannada film industry. He made his debut with the 1972 release Naagarahaavu and began a new chapter in life. Thereafter, he acted in numerous films and won hearts because of his style.

Ambareesh was last seen in the Sudeep-produced Ambi Ning Vayassaytho which emerged as a success and received rave reviews from all corners. It was a remake of Dhanush's Kollywood film Power Pandi and saw the legend play the role essayed by Rajkiran in the Tamil version.