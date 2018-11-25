 »   »   »  RIP Ambareesh: Rajinikanth, Ramya And Others Are Heartbroken By The Actor’s Death

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
In an unfortunate development, the veteran actor and senior politician Ambareesh passed away on Saturday(November 24, 2018) at a private hospital in Bengaluru. The 66-year -old was admitted to the hospital following respiratory problems. He had made his big screen debut in 1972 with the cut film Naagarahaavu and kicked off his career in a splendid manner. Thereafter, went on to act in several popular films and this helped him become a synonym for success. During his career, he shared with the Kollywood legend Rajinikanth and remained one of his closest friends.
Ambi was last seen in the Sudeep-produced Ambi Ning Vayassaayitho which hit the screens recently and became a big hit. It was a remake of the Tamil hit Power Pandi.
As expected, following his death, several stars took to Twitter and mourned the loss.
Rajinikanth Pays Tribute To His Friend
Commenting on Ambareesh's death, ‘Thalaivaa' Rajinikanth said that the actor-politician was a ‘wonderful human being' and indicated that he was deeply hurt by the shocking development
Ramya Is Heartbroken
Congress leader and noted actress Ramya too seemed to be hurt by Ambareesh's death. In her heartfelt tweet, the actress said she has nothing but fondly memories of ‘Ambi Uncle'
Radhika Remembers Ambareesh
The veteran actress Radhika Sarathkumar too commented on Ambareesh's death and sent out her condolences to his family. She also shared a recent photo of the actor while remembering him.
Shanvi Tweets About The Death
Actress Shanvi too reacted to Ambareesh's death and said that she was heartbroken by the bad news. Like countless other fans, she too found it extremely difficult to come to terms with his death.
