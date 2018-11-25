English
 »   »   »  RIP Ambareesh: Rajinikanth, Ramya And Others Are Heartbroken By The Actor’s Death

RIP Ambareesh: Rajinikanth, Ramya And Others Are Heartbroken By The Actor’s Death

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    In an unfortunate development, the veteran actor and senior politician Ambareesh passed away on Saturday(November 24, 2018) at a private hospital in Bengaluru. The 66-year -old was admitted to the hospital following respiratory problems. He had made his big screen debut in 1972 with the cut film Naagarahaavu and kicked off his career in a splendid manner. Thereafter, went on to act in several popular films and this helped him become a synonym for success. During his career, he shared with the Kollywood legend Rajinikanth and remained one of his closest friends.

    Ambi was last seen in the Sudeep-produced Ambi Ning Vayassaayitho which hit the screens recently and became a big hit. It was a remake of the Tamil hit Power Pandi.

    As expected, following his death, several stars took to Twitter and mourned the loss.

    Rajinikanth Pays Tribute To His Friend

    Commenting on Ambareesh's death, ‘Thalaivaa' Rajinikanth said that the actor-politician was a ‘wonderful human being' and indicated that he was deeply hurt by the shocking development

    Ramya Is Heartbroken

    Congress leader and noted actress Ramya too seemed to be hurt by Ambareesh's death. In her heartfelt tweet, the actress said she has nothing but fondly memories of ‘Ambi Uncle'

    Radhika Remembers Ambareesh

    The veteran actress Radhika Sarathkumar too commented on Ambareesh's death and sent out her condolences to his family. She also shared a recent photo of the actor while remembering him.

    Shanvi Tweets About The Death

    Actress Shanvi too reacted to Ambareesh's death and said that she was heartbroken by the bad news. Like countless other fans, she too found it extremely difficult to come to terms with his death.

    Most Read: Popular Kannada Actor & Politician Ambareesh Passes Away!

    Read more about: ambareesh
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue