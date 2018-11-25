 »   »   »  RIP Ambareesh: Rajinikanth, Ramya And Others Are Heartbroken By The Actor’s Death

In an unfortunate development, the veteran actor and senior politician Ambareesh passed away on Saturday(November 24, 2018) at a private hospital in Bengaluru. The 66-year -old was admitted to the hospital following respiratory problems. He had made his big screen debut in 1972 with the cut film Naagarahaavu and kicked off his career in a splendid manner. Thereafter, went on to act in several popular films and this helped him become a synonym for success. During his career, he shared with the Kollywood legend Rajinikanth and remained one of his closest friends.

Ambi was last seen in the Sudeep-produced Ambi Ning Vayassaayitho which hit the screens recently and became a big hit. It was a remake of the Tamil hit Power Pandi.

As expected, following his death, several stars took to Twitter and mourned the loss.

A wonderful human being ... my best friend ... I have lost you today and will miss you ... Rest In Peace #Ambrish — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) November 24, 2018 Rajinikanth Pays Tribute To His Friend Commenting on Ambareesh's death, ‘Thalaivaa' Rajinikanth said that the actor-politician was a ‘wonderful human being' and indicated that he was deeply hurt by the shocking development Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Ambareesh uncle. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family. Will always remember him fondly. — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) November 24, 2018 Ramya Is Heartbroken Congress leader and noted actress Ramya too seemed to be hurt by Ambareesh's death. In her heartfelt tweet, the actress said she has nothing but fondly memories of ‘Ambi Uncle' #Ambareesh what a wonderful human being, , such a wonderful person. Will miss you terribly. My heart goes out to Suma and family. So heartbreaking. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Zb3bt3GCwd — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) November 24, 2018 Radhika Remembers Ambareesh The veteran actress Radhika Sarathkumar too commented on Ambareesh's death and sent out her condolences to his family. She also shared a recent photo of the actor while remembering him. Wish this wasn't true. You vl remain with us forever! RIP legend #Ambareesh sir! — Shanvi Srivastava (@shanvisrivastav) November 24, 2018 Shanvi Tweets About The Death Actress Shanvi too reacted to Ambareesh's death and said that she was heartbroken by the bad news. Like countless other fans, she too found it extremely difficult to come to terms with his death.

