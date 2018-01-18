 »   »   » RIP Kashinath! The First Trendsetter Of Kannada Cinema

Trendsetting Movies

Post Aparichitha, Kashinath came out with Anubhava, a movie which pressed on a certain social taboo. The success of the movie assured that the young director was not a one-time wonder. Anubhava marked the debut of actress Abhinaya, and the content of the movie was a surprisingly new one for the Kannada audience.

Though a certain section of critics didn't quite receive the movie well in favour of them, the audience embraced the flick making it a Blockbuster at the box office. Anubhava was remade as Anubhav in Hindi and Aadhyathe Anubhavam in Malayalam.

Followed by this experimental movie, Kashinath went on to direct Ananthara Avanthara and Ajagajantara, which were moderate grossers at the box office but later on, achieved cult classic status amongst movie lovers.