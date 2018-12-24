 »   »   »  KGF: Top Director Praises The Yash Starrer

The much-loved Yash is one of the biggest and most talented stars in the Kannada film industry. At present, the versatile actor is in the news because of his latest release KGF. The film hit the screens on Friday ( December 21, 2018) and opened to a thunderous response at the box office. It also impressed the critics because of its intense screenplay. Now, here is some more good news for all you Yash fans out there.

In a wonderful development, the noted director Rishab Shetty just took to Twitter and praised KGF. He described the film' as Kannada cinema's answer to the American classic El Dorado and said that Yash is 'pure gold'.

"KGF is the El Dorado of Kannada Cinema. Thanks to @prashanth_neel for finding it and bringing it back and letting the world know about it. @TheNameIsYash is pure gold and steals the show with his monstrous performance. Congrats to @VKiragandur and whole team of KGF," headed.

We are sure that these kind words will create a buzz in the industry.

In case you did not know, KGF is a crime-drama and it has been directed by Prashanth Neel. It revolves around the underworld and highlights the rise of 'Rocky Bhai'. Besides Yash, it also has Srinidhi Shetty in the lead.

