Shivarajkumar Birthday Special: These 5 Films Prove That The Star Is An Actor Par Excellence

    There's no denying that the legendary Shivarajkumar is one of the biggest and most popular names in Kannada cinema today. A seasoned performer, the star is held in high regard thanks to his dashing personality, impressive range as an actor and outspoken nature. Over the years, Shivanna has starred in some of Kannada cinema's biggest hits and this has established him as the pride of Sandalwood. The 'Simple Ruling King' has also never shied away from criticising the practice of dubbing films made in other languages into Kannada and this has helped him win the love of his peers. Today(July 12, 2018), as Shivarajkumar turns a year older, we take a look at his finest films.

    Om

    Directed by actor-director Upendra, Om is considered to be one of the greatest Kannada films of all time. A gripping crime-drama, it featured Shivarjkumar in an intense avatar and fared pretty well at the box office. Om also had actress Prema and Sadhu Kokila in important roles.

    AK 47

    A gripping action-drama, AK 47 was directed by Om Prakash Rao and ran for over 175 days in several centres. Besides Shivarajkumar, it also featured Bollywood actor Om Puri and the versatile Girish Karnad in the lead.

    Jogi

    Released in 2005, Jogi did exceptionally well at the ticket window and played for 100 consecutive days in as many as 61 theatres in Karnataka. Directed by ace film-maker Prem, it clicked with the audience thanks to its impressive dialogues. Jogi was later remade in Telugu as Yogi with Prabhas in the lead.

    Thamassu

    Released in 2010, Thamassu was directed by Agni Shridhar and featured a rather hard-hitting plot. Produced by Syed Aman, it received favourable reviews upon its release and this helped Shivarajkumar bag the Filmfare award for ‘Best Actor'. Thamassu also featured Nassar and Padmapriya in the lead.

    Bhajarangi

    An A Harsha directorial, Bhajarangi featured Shivanna in a double role and revolved around how a young man's world is turned upside down when he learns something truly shocking about his past. Heavily inspired by Indian mythology, it minted money at the BO and managed to impress the critics.

    Read more about: shivarajkumar
