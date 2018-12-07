English
Sudeep's Macho New Look For Phailwan Is Fantastic; Photo Inside

    is an open secret that the much-loved Sudeep is one of the biggest and most talented stars in the Kannada film industry today. The 'Abhinaya Chakravarthy' enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his dashing on-screen image, good looks and solid performances. A veteran in his own right, the superstar has also won the love of countless moviegoers as he is a self-made man. At present, the actor is working on his eagerly-awaited film Phailwan. The sports-drama is a Krishna directorial and features Deepanna in the role of a fighter.

    Phailwan

    Phailwan has created a reasonable amount of buzz amongst the fans as it features Sudeep in a beefed-up new avatar. Now, it seems that the curiosity surrounding the film is set to reach new heights. The director just took to Twitter and shared a photo of Sudeep. In it, the Eega actor can be seen flaunting his hot bod like a boss and making several hearts skip a beat.

    Sudeep's transformation is praiseworthy and it is bound to make the fans respect him even more. Phailwan is slated to hit the screens in 2019 and buzz is that it might open big at the box office.

    On a related note, this is a busy time for Sudeep. Besides Phailwaan, he also has the Telugu biggie Sye Raa Narasimha and Kotigobba 3 in his kitty. Both these films are going to be crucial for Sudeep's career.

    Story first published: Friday, December 7, 2018, 17:44 [IST]
