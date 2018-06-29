 »   »   »  The Villain: The Teasers Of Sudeep And Shivarajkumar's Film Are Terrific

The dashing Sudeep is arguably one of the biggest and most revered names in the Kannada film industry. Fondly referred to as 'Deepanna', the star enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his macho on-screen image and solid performances. A veteran in his own right, Sudeep has also won the love of the movie buffs courtesy his humble nature. Now, here is some good news for his fans. The official teaser of his eagerly-awaited The Villain has been released.

In it, Sudeep can be seen in a massy and menacing new avatar that he carries off like a boss. His intense gaze and strong dialogue delivery are the biggest highlights of the teaser. The teaser contains a Ravana reference and this indicates that Sudeep's character will have shades of grey. All in all, the teaser is quite intriguing.

Interestingly, The Villain also features seasoned actor Shivarajkumar in the lead. The makers have released a separate teaser highlighting his character. The Shivanna teaser too is quite awesome and it might leave the fans asking for more. Seeing him share screen space with Sudeep will indeed be an awesome experience.

The Villain has been directed by Prema and is slated to hit the screens this August. The film went on the floors in 2015 much to the delight of the Sandalwood fans. It has been delayed on several occasions since. The Villain was originally titled Kali but the title was changed later.

The Villain features the Brit beauty Amy Jackson as the female lead and marks her Kannada debut. The I star is an established name in Kollywood and the film might help her expand her fan following further.

On a related note, this is a busy time for Sudeep. Besides The Villain, he also has Phailwan and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in his kitty.

So, did you like these terrific teasers? Will it work at the box office? Comments, please!